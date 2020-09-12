1/
Deborah Sewell
1950 - 2020
Deborah Sewell
May 30, 1950 - September 8, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Deborah Sewell, age 70. She passed away on September 8, 2020 from a five year battle with cancer. Deborah was the daughter of Harry J. Sewell and Pauline Dolson Sewell, born on May 30, 1950 in Goshen, NY.
Deborah is survived by her brother, Harry P. Sewell and wife, Suzanne of Monticello, NY; one niece, Bryana Harmony Sewell of Monticello, NY; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Deborah proudly served her country in the U.S. Army. She was a long-time Physical Education teacher and coach at Washingtonville Central School District. Through her tough love she inspired many of her students and athletes to become stronger and successful adults. She enjoyed fishing and all forms of basketball. On the weekends, Deborah enjoyed watching the next generation of cousins participating in soccer games. During her infusion treatments Deborah was a beacon of light who shared her humor and inspiration to everyone around her.
Per Deborah's final wishes the burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's in Deborah's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

