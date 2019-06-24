Home

Debra Ann Martello-Graziano Obituary
Debra Ann
Martello-Graziano
June 21, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Debra Ann Martello-Graziano, 59, of Washingtonville, NY passed away at home on June 21, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Stephen Graziano, loving mother of Robert, Derek and Christie Malitz. She was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and June Martello and father-in-law Michael Graziano. She is survived by a brother, Larry (Ann Marie) Martello, sister, Karen (Matt Poveromo), mother-in-law, Joan Graziano, brother-in-law's, John (Sue Bowers), Walter (Lisa) Graziano, Michael (Mary) Graziano and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Debi was an Executive Assistant to the General Manager at New York Stewart International Airport for the past 12 years and traveled the world while working for Pan American Airlines for 21 years. Her passion in life was being a mom and she was a great one. Her family and friends loved and adored her as she brought a smile to everyone she met. Her heart was bigger than life.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 pm, Wednesday June 26, at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday June 27, 10:00 am at St Mary's Church, 42 Goshen Avenue, Washingtonville, NY.
In Lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in Debi's name to the or to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 24 to June 25, 2019
