Debra J. Seaman
August 21,1957 - September 16, 2020
Slate Hill, NY
Debra J. Seaman of Slate Hill New York, a lifelong resident of the area went home to be with the Lord Wednesday evening, September 16, 2020. She was 63 years young.
The daughter of the late Duane and Joyce Williams McDowell, she was born August 21,1957 in Middletown, NY. Debbie was predeceased by her husband, Steven D. Seaman and her companion, James Lynch.
Survivors include her sons, Steven Seaman of Sparrowbush and Richard Lynch of Slate Hill; her grandchildren: Kaya, Emma and Samuel Seaman. Debbie was the oldest of four and is survived by her sister, Kelly and her husband, Mark Nicholas of Sparta, TN, her brother, Scott and his wife, Christina of Newton, AL, and her brother, Todd and his wife, Marie of Pine Bush, NY. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and her most beloved best friend, Estee Stanton.
Debbie was a thirty-five year employee of Minisink Valley School District as a Cafeteria Aide, and a member of the Grace Methodist Church. Debbie was a life loving person who enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren, knitting, crocheting, and baking for her friends and family.
As you prepare to attend the services, FACIAL COVERINGS and Social Distancing requirements will be required at all times when at the Funeral Home. Current NYSDOH guidelines limit the number of visitors in the building at any one time and may cause delayed entry into the building. Thank you for your understanding.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday September 25 at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home Inc. 72 West Main St. Middletown, NY. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the Ridgebury Cemetery in Ridgebury, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Foundation (woundedwarriorsproject.org
), GAIT Therapeutic Riding Center (gaittrc.org
), or the Grace United Methodist Church, 684 Ridgebury Road, Slate Hill, NY 10973.
