Debra L. Greene
January 21, 1951 - March 21, 2019
Bloomingburg, NY
Debra L. Greene, a 40 year area resident, entered into rest on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. She was 68 years of age.
The daughter of Robert and Catherine Taylor, she was born on January 21, 1951 in Oregon, IL.
Debra was employed as a case worker for the Orange County Department of Social Services in Goshen, NY. She was a member of the CSEA. Debra's greatest passion was her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include; her mother, Catherine Berry of Peoria, IL; her husband, Bruce A. Bortle of Bloomingburg; her son, Jeffry R. Greene and his wife, Christina Cook of Carson, VA; her daughter, Melissa M. Greene of Bloomingburg; her grandchildren: Katherine Greene, Glenn Greene, Camren Greene, Clayton Cook, Cyrus Greene, Ceno Greene and Jayce Greene-Jarabek; her great-granddaughter, Amaya L. Garcia; her siblings: Terry Taylor, Alan Taylor, Jerry McDonald and Tracey Wilcox. Debra was predeceased by her father, Robert Taylor, her step-father, Bruce Berry; her son, Glenn M. Greene; granddaughter, Brittany Bedford and her brother, Gary Taylor.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 26 at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. A Time of Remembrance will begin at 6 p.m. Cremation will take place at the Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019