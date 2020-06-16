Debra Lee Perlman
December 6, 1955 - June 9, 2020
Hurleyville, NY
Debra Lee Perlman of Hurleyville passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 9th 2020 at home. She was 64.
Debra was born December 6th, 1955 in Suffern, NY. She grew up in Rockland County with her parents, Frederick A Morrisohn and Carolyn W Morrisohn along with her siblings, Dale, Diane, Donna and Fred Jr. She later moved to Sullivan county where she spent the later part of her life.
Debra was loving, witty, smart and passionate. Her family describes her as kind hearted, out-spoken, loving, devoted with the best sense of humor. Debra was a mother to four daughters. The oldest of five, Debra was outgoing and strong-willed. However, Debra became more reserved with time. Debra was most proud of her family. Debra was a romantic, she loved holding hands with her husband Gregg more than anything in the world. She adored all of her grandchildren, near and far.
Debra waitressed for many years in diners and restaurants all over Rockland and Sullivan County. Debra also made chocolates professionally for many years as per her business, "Confectionately Yours".
Debra had an affinity for Diet Coke or Pepsi. Over the years, Debra enjoyed playing Scrabble with her family and she rarely lost. Debra had a way with words, from reading and writing her own poetry to journaling. Debra did not hold her tongue, and always spoke her mind.
Debra was very well read. She was extremely fashionable, and took pride in the way she presented herself. Debra always kept long curly locks, and loved wearing mascara. Debra gave the best hugs.
Debra was pre-deceased by her mother, Carolyn W Morrisohn of Pomona.
She is survived by her adoring husband, Gregg Perlman and her four children: Marlo VanDunk and her husband, Donald VanDunk Jr. of Hillburn and their children: Ryan, Dennis, Dimitrius and Mikayla; Catherine Kulbaba of Virginia and her children: Ashton, Calix, and Scarlett; Sarah Perlman and her husband Matthew Mattern of Pine Bush and their five children: Annalise, Rozlynn, Gabrielle, Damian and Kennady; and Dara Perlman of Hurleyville and her son, Reginald. As well as her siblings, Dale Tello, Donna Pafumi, Diane Prestipino and Frederick A. Morrisohn Jr.
Her sisters send her the message "To our beloved sister who lived life on the edge of reality, to say you will be missed is an understatement". Debra will forever live on in our hearts.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.