Deirdre "De De" Barry
April 3, 1949 - March 22, 2019
Mongaup Valley, NY
Deirdre "De De" Barry of Mongaup Valley passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 22, 2019 at home. She was 69. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Marion Latham Eldridge, born on April 3, 1949 in Smallwood, NY.
She was a bus driver before she became supervisor at Monticello Bus Garage for almost 20 years. She also worked for many years at Sedlack Auto Body. She enjoyed gardening, feeding the hummingbirds and squirrels and tanning out on her back deck.She would love going to ShopRite where she would socialize with everyone she knew at the deli counter. She always made her home a warm and welcoming place for all to come and visit, she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth I. Barry; her three daughters: Kimberly LaPolt, Kelly Helms and Kristy LaPolt; her grandchildren: Angelica Correa and her husband, Pedro, Marlaina Ponce, Garrett LaPolt, Kyle LaPolt, Julianna Grillo; her great-grandchildren: Jesus Correa and Gianni Rivera, and Eliana Rose Correa (on the way); her brother-in-law, Joe Clough; stepchildren: Jodi Barry, Terri Barry and Kenneth Barry. She was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Eldridge.
Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 31 with a service to follow at 5 p.m., at Colonial Ramsay Funeral Home, 3534 Rte 55, Kauneonga Lake, NY 12749.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home for further information please call 845-583-5445 or visit our website at www.colonialramsayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019