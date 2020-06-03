Delbert A. Biccum
June 10, 1926 - May 28, 2020
Port Jervis, NY - Formerly of Montague, NJ
Mr. Delbert A. Biccum of Port Jervis, NY and formerly of Montague, NJ, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Achieve Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility, Liberty, NY. He was 93.
He was born June 10, 1926 in Theresa, NY, the son of the late John Biccum and the late Mary Craigen Biccum.
Del proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944-1946.
Del was happily married to the former Alma Norris for 66 years prior to her passing on May 26, 2012.
Del and Alma had a plumbing business for many years, but he became well known for his success as the harness racing driving and training owner of D&A Stables in Montague, NJ.
Surviving are his son: Gary Biccum and his wife, Debbie, of Glen Spey, NY; sister: Mabel Ramsey of Florida; grandchildren: Amanda Scully, Greg Biccum, USN LDO Ensign Joe Biccum, USAF Staff Sargent Ryan Biccum, Rebecca Donaldson, Emily Biccum, Ashley Biccum and Sarah Biccum; great-grandchildren: Jack, Henry and Scarlett Scully and Amelia and Nolan Biccum; also many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sons, Alan Joseph "Joe" Biccum, David Biccum and Daniel Scott Biccum; also by seven brothers and six sisters.
There will be no visitation and funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
A burial of cremains will be held in Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Del's name to the Tri-State Naval Ship #7241, 46 Barcelow Street, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191. For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.