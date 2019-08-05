|
Delia Marie Walsh
March 16, 1941 - August 4, 2019
Middletown, NY
Delia Marie Walsh passed away at her home on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
She was 78.
The daughter of the late Royce Charles and Agnes Rachel Daly Brower, Delia was born on March 16, 1941 in Miami, FL. Delia married her High School sweetheart, Howard Edward Walsh on May 11, 1967, Ed and Delia were married 52 years. She attended Middletown public schools, graduating from Middletown High School in 1959.
She worked as a medical secretary for 40 years.
Delia was a National and New York State Field Archery Champion. She loved swimming, playing tennis, watching NASCAR and the ocean. Delia was lover of animals; many await her return in Heaven. She leaves her boxer, brandy. The deer, hawks, birds and angels will walk her home.
She was predeceased by her parents, sisters, Janice R. Clark and Edith J. Polcari and her niece Rebecca Christine Brower/ Littlefield.
She is survived by her husband, Howard Edward "Ed" Walsh of Middletown, NY; brothers, Royce D. Brower of Ocala, FL, Paul B. Brower of Middletown and Peter T. Brower of Ocala, FL and eleven nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at the Walsh family plot on Wednesday August 7th at 1 p.m. at Bloomingburg Rural Cemetery in Bloomingburg, NY.
Heaven gets another Angel.
DEO FIDELIS ET REGI
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019