Della Mae Weekes (Jackson)
October 18, 1950 - May 29, 2020
Loch Sheldrake, NY
Della Mae Weekes (Jackson) of Loch Sheldrake, NY entered the gates of heaven on May 29, 2020 at the Care Center at Sunset Lake Road in Liberty.
Della was born on October 18, 1950 in Faunsdale, Alabama to the late Winnie Ward. She came to New York at the age of 15. Della enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, watching basketball and football of which she became an avid fan due to her son and daughter. Della was known as "mom and grandma" to the many children who were a part of her children and grandchildren's lives. She truly enjoyed her last employment before retiring, which was working at BCES in Fallsburg, NY. Della was a cafeteria aide and a monitor in the after-school program, where she made a difference in many students' lives with her passion and love of caring and giving to the students.
Della also worked at the "infamous" Concord Resort Hotel for over a decade in the Towers section, which availed her children the opportunity of meeting many celebrities. She will always be remembered for her straightforward personality, nurturing ways, her sense of humor and amusing jokes.
Della is predeceased by her husband, Oswald L. Weekes and her late daughter, Nakiba Williamson. She is survived by two brothers, Julius Smith and Derrick Ward of Uniontown, AL; her daughter, Erica Jackson-Martin and husband, Jasper of Liberty, NY, son, Lamar Jackson of Middletown, NY, daughter, Shannon Daniel and Dabu of Monticello, NY; ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Della's children would like to extend a huge THANK YOU to the Nursing Directors and ALL the staff at the Care Facility At Sunset Lake Road, Da Vita Dialysis, and the many Doctors and Nurses who cared for her throughout her health battle.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 6th with a service at 12 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, Woodbourne, NY. For additional information please call the funeral home at 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.