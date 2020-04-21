|
Delma R. Laurel
February 9, 1947 - April 9, 2020
Middletown, NY
Delma R. Laurel, 73, a long-time area resident, departed this life Thursday, April 9, 2020. Delma was born to the late Jenni Mae and John Henry White in Pineland, South Carolina. She relocated to New York City in 1965 and returned back to the South to marry John Laurel on August 18, 1971 in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Delma joined The Friendship Baptist Church in Ferndale, NY in 1993 under the leadership of the late Rev. Galen. She was an active, faithful and dedicated member of the Friendship church and served as the church treasurer and a member of the missionary auxiliary under the current Pastor Rev. Dr. Harry L. Brown. Delma worked as a personal homecare attendant at Anytime Home Care and retired in 1999.
Throughout her life, Delma loved helping others and shared her gift of cooking to feed anyone in need. She loved to sing spiritual hymns, spend time with family, friends and celebrate life.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband: John Laurel of Middletown, NY; two daughters: Shawna Laurel of Middletown, NY, Yolanda King (Ray King) of Syracuse, NY; her stepson, Michael Mims (Siomara Mims) of Atlanta, GA; her beloved aunt and "other" mother, Mamie Warren of Rochester, NY; five grandchildren: Cierra Cunningham, Shania Edwards-King, Amari King, Mya Mims and Misa Mims; brother in law, Earl Laurel of Poughkeepsie, NY; sister in law, Jacqueline Billingsley of Savannah, GA; godson, Marques Fields, Sr.; and a whole host of treasured nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends who will miss her deeply. Delma was predeceased by her mother and father, Jenni Mae and John Henry White; two brothers, John Henry Jr., James White; three sisters, Ruthann Youmans, Sarah Jane White and Elouise White; and one precious godson and nephew, Gary Tyrone Fields.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, at the convenience of the family, to celebrate Delma's life that lovingly impacted so many people. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 845-569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020