Joseph N Garlick Funeral Home
Dena Kannaan


1983 - 2019
Dena Kannaan Obituary
Dena Kannaan
September 10, 1983 - July 11, 2019
Monticello, NY
Dena Kanaan of Monticello, NY passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 35. The daughter of Sami Kanaan and Dorene Rubin Kanaan, Dena was born on September 10, 1983 in Bayonne, NJ.
Dena was always one to put herself aside for others, Dena was a loving and compassionate soul who would care for anyone in need at any time.
Survivors include her beloved parents, Dorene Kanaan and Sami Kanaan; son, De'narrion Kanaan; nephew, Sahmir Moore; best friends, Tasha Boone, Deseriee Fox-Duhadway, and Janie Malman (who was like an aunt to the kids), as well as many close friends who she considered family.
Dena was pre-deceased by her sister, Krystle Kanaan; grandmother, Beverly Rubin and her aunt, Patricia Ann Herrera.
A Memorial gathering will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home, 388 Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019
