Denis Racine
January 11, 1924 - January 27, 2020
South Fallsburg, NY
Denis Racine, née Joseph Victor Denis Racine, was born in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on January 11, 1924 to parents Clara (Breton) and George Racine. He is predeceased by his wife, MaryAnn (Stieglitz) of 54 years and 13 brothers and sisters.
He lived 96 full years. His joie de vivre was contagious. A man of moral fiber, Mr. Racine was a mentor for the students he taught and a character to behold. He commanded respect, but will always be remembered as "Denis the Menace". He was passionate about the roles he accepted. Like the kids dance song Hokey Pokey he "put his whole self in."
A World War II vet, serving in the Canadian Army he was among the first to land on Juno Beach and returned as a medaled hero.
Racine, (translated from French) means root, and Denis was grounded in his community. He was an assistant scout master (Troupe 104), a Fallsburg Lion and candidate for JP, as well as a retired member of the United Federation of Teachers. He took center stage and knew how to engage an audience in his career as a teacher and performer of song, theatre, jokes and storytelling. A graduate of SUNY New Paltz, Denis held a Bachelors and Masters in Education with a minor in Drama. His thespian and vocal talents were spotlighted in Periwinkle Players and Barbershop Quartet. He could belt out La Vie En Rose as melodiously as Gaga or Piaf. His colorful personality took him to new heights as MC and day camp director at Stieglitz Bungalow Colony.
He was a linguist, avid reader, fisherman who loved travel, ice skating and sweets.
Mr. Racine is survived by his son, Denis "Denny" Racine of California; daughter, Annette Stratton; granddaughter, Danielle Stratton and brother-in-law Richard Stieglitz all of South Fallsburg; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted caregivers.
A private memorial for friends and family will be held at a future date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020