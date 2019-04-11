Home

Denis Vincent Kowalewski Obituary
Denis Vincent Kowalewski
November 25, 1966 - April 10, 2019
Middletown, NY
Denis Vincent Kowalewski of Middletown, NY entered into rest on Wednesday April 10, 2019. He was 52 years old.
The son of the late Vincent Kowalewski and Kathleen O'Brien he was born on November 25, 1966 in Goshen, NY. He was a computer graphic artist for Kalpak, Montgomery, NY.
Denis was a great father, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his daughter, Kaitlin Kowalewski; brother, Paul Kowalewski and wife, Martha; sisters: Pauline Mitchell and husband, Danny, Kim LaBagh and husband, Gary, Valerie Randolph, Kyrie Donaldson and husband, Scott; brother, Timothy Kowalewski; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Alan Kowalewski.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 14th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. on Monday, April 15th at the funeral home. Burial will be held in St. Josephs Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
