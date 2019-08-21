|
Denise Giunta
August 18, 2019
Middletown, NY
Denise Giunta of Middletown, NY died at O.R.M.C. on August 18, 2019 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with glioblastoma.
Denise was born in Bethpage, NY and lived her young adult life in Long Island and in Queens before moving to Orange County in the early 90s. Over the years Denise worked in many aspects of the medical field and loved her work helping others in the home healthcare field. Her greatest joy was her family and close friends. Denise was known for putting herself last for the needs of her family. She raised her two sons as a single mother and continued motherhood later in life to raise her two grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her mother, Kathrine Guinta-Lobban (2013) and her brother, Harry Giunta (2000).
She is survived by her father, Bruce Lobban; her
son, Bruce Andrade, who tirelessly dedicated himself to his mother during her battle with cancer, her grandson, Julian Andrade; her son, Carlos Gonzalez and grandsons, Kameron Gonzalez and Colby Gonzalez. She is also survived by her sister, Donna Consepcion and husband, Papo. Her nephews, Jason Newton and DeAngelo Newton and her niece, Kristy Salcedo also survive.
She was lucky enough to find a wonderful man in her fiance, John Barone, who was by her side throughout this journey. They loved each other very much.
Her family would like to thank the staff and hospice team at O.R.M.C. for the wonderful care given to Denise and her family during this time and friends who were by her side, especially Carmen Riley.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida NY 10921; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019