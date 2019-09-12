Home

Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
Denise M. (Russo) Schmidt


1966 - 2019
Denise M. (Russo) Schmidt Obituary
Denise M. Schmidt of Warwick, NY passed away on September 9, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY. She was 53 years young.
Born in Englewood, NJ to Anthony and Pasqualina Russo on January 2, 1966, she was one of five children.
Denise was a real estate agent for the Green Team in Warwick. She was a beloved driver for the Warwick Valley School District.
She had a great big heart and loved to help any and everyone. She loved her job and enjoyed cooking, reading and going to the beach in her spare time.
Denise is survived by her four children: Dennin, Donald, Derek, and Dana; siblings: Christine Rischmann, Anthony Russo, Lisa Cassell, and Susan Salmons.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 13 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
