Denise Sukunda
August 3, 1952 - April 2, 2019
Gardiner, NY
Denise Eileen Sukunda, age 66, of Gardiner, NY, left earth to be with God after a long battle with cancer on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 where she was at home, surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born August 3, 1952 in Goshen, NY, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Lorraine (Lawson) Rizzotto. She married the love of her life Louis Sukunda on September 16, 1973.
Denise was employed as a bus driver by New Paltz Central School District until her retirement. She was a strong, loving, funny, positive, extraordinary person. She loved her family & friends, chocolate, wind chimes, cows, chickens, the beach and the sun. She was an amazing cook. She lived every day of life to the fullest. She knew someone everywhere she went and she has made an unforgettable impact on everyone lucky enough to know her.
Besides her husband, Louis, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Luke & Heather Sukunda of Milton, her daughter and son-in-law, Acecia & Ricky Boeckmann of Modena, her daughter, Catlin Sukunda of Gardiner and her son, Talon Sukunda and his girlfriend, Brittany Ormond, of Gardiner. Also left behind are her beloved grandchildren: Stevie, Halley, Luke, Raurey, Dealya, Kacy and Evan, her sisters and their husbands: Sharon and Tom Byrne of Clintondale and Phyllis and Greg Pashcall of Marlboro, her sister-in-law, Connie Dirago of Modena, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m. at the Gardiner Firehouse, 2349 Route 44 55 in Gardiner, NY.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent in her honor to .
Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Denise by visiting www.copelandfhnp.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019