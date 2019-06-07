Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dewitt Funeral Home
64 Center St
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-2787
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Derry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Derry


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dennis Derry Obituary
Dennis Derry
January 9, 1953 - June 2, 2019
Newburgh, New York
After the passing of his father at a young age, Dennis and his brother were raised in Pine Bush, New York by their strong mother, lovingly referred to as Busha by her grandchildren. A proud member of a stubborn Polish family, he was the quarterback of the Pine Bush High School football team and, after graduating from Orange County Community College, opened his first of two auto service stations in Newburgh, New York.
He loved being surrounded by his family, especially his children, watching old comedy movies, and home cooked meals. He was a lifelong, die hard Dallas Cowboys fan and naturally a NASCAR fan. A skilled mechanic and business owner, he was passionate about his business and serving the Newburgh community for over 40 years. Those who were lucky enough to know him, knew him to be someone who was always there to help a person in need or share a laugh.
A memorial service will be held from 12 to 2 p.m., Sunday, June 9th at Dewitt Funeral Home in Pine Bush, New York. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 7 to June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now