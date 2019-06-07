|
|
Dennis Derry
January 9, 1953 - June 2, 2019
Newburgh, New York
After the passing of his father at a young age, Dennis and his brother were raised in Pine Bush, New York by their strong mother, lovingly referred to as Busha by her grandchildren. A proud member of a stubborn Polish family, he was the quarterback of the Pine Bush High School football team and, after graduating from Orange County Community College, opened his first of two auto service stations in Newburgh, New York.
He loved being surrounded by his family, especially his children, watching old comedy movies, and home cooked meals. He was a lifelong, die hard Dallas Cowboys fan and naturally a NASCAR fan. A skilled mechanic and business owner, he was passionate about his business and serving the Newburgh community for over 40 years. Those who were lucky enough to know him, knew him to be someone who was always there to help a person in need or share a laugh.
A memorial service will be held from 12 to 2 p.m., Sunday, June 9th at Dewitt Funeral Home in Pine Bush, New York. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 7 to June 8, 2019