Dennis Francis Maddalone
November 9, 1942 - August 27, 2019
Warwick, NY
Dennis Francis Maddalone of Warwick, NY passed away on August 27, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern, NY, surrounded by his loving family. He was 76 years old.
Born on November 9, 1942, in Bronx, NY to the late Peter Anthony and Jennie V. (Montemagno) Maddalone.
Dennis served in the U.S. Army. He and Patricia were married June 22, 1963 at Our Lady of Mercy in the Bronx.
Although he started working as a carpenter, Dennis later joined the NYPD and advanced to Detective. Dennis was a member of the 44 Forever Club and proud of the many commendations and awards from the NYPD he received for his dedicated service. After his retirement from the NYPD in 1986, he worked with the NYS Attorney General's office as a Senior Investigator until his death.
A family statement reads "Dennis enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Always willing to lend a helping hand to whomever needed it. Dennis always had a good sense of humor and a smile on his face. His presence will be missed by many."
Dennis is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia, to whom he was married for 56 years (together 62 years); son, Dennis Maddalone Jr. and his companion, Tammy Haight of Warwick; daughter, Donna Egan and her husband, Matthew and their children, Tierney and Sydney of Warwick; son, Peter Maddalone and his wife, Rhonda and their children, Ronnie and Alexa of Otisville; and daughter, Diane Roma and her children, Gianna and Sophia of Warwick. Dennis was predeceased by his siblings: Jean Stonig, Peter Maddalone, and Camille Williamson, and daughter-in-law, Kerry Maddalone.
The family will receive family and friends for visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, September 2 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will follow the Mass in Warwick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NYC PBA Widows and Children's Fund, Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, ATTN: Patrick Hendry, 125 Broad Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10004-2400.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY; to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019