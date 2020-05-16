Dennis Goddard
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Goddard
September 16, 1942 - May 12, 2020
Long Neck, Delaware
Dennis Goddard, a retired member of Local 373, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Long Neck, Delaware. Dennis was formerly from Glen Wild, New York and was 77 years old. He was born on September 16, 1942 in Nyack, New York.
Dennis was the son of the late John and Helen Goddard, and the brother of the late Dorothy Goddard. He is survived by his wife, Joann Goddard; his son, Doug Goddard, wife Vicki, and daughter, Lisa Goddard; his step daughter, Charlene Lugo Trasser, husband Tom and stepson, Ralph Lugo. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Amanda Goddard, David Hirsch, Duncan Goddard, Devin Goddard, Ramon Aviles and Taylor Trasser.
Due to the current health crisis, his funeral service and burial will be held privately for the immediate family. Burial will be made at St. Joseph's cemetery in Wurtsboro, New York.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved