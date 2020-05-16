Dennis Goddard

September 16, 1942 - May 12, 2020

Long Neck, Delaware

Dennis Goddard, a retired member of Local 373, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Long Neck, Delaware. Dennis was formerly from Glen Wild, New York and was 77 years old. He was born on September 16, 1942 in Nyack, New York.

Dennis was the son of the late John and Helen Goddard, and the brother of the late Dorothy Goddard. He is survived by his wife, Joann Goddard; his son, Doug Goddard, wife Vicki, and daughter, Lisa Goddard; his step daughter, Charlene Lugo Trasser, husband Tom and stepson, Ralph Lugo. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Amanda Goddard, David Hirsch, Duncan Goddard, Devin Goddard, Ramon Aviles and Taylor Trasser.

Due to the current health crisis, his funeral service and burial will be held privately for the immediate family. Burial will be made at St. Joseph's cemetery in Wurtsboro, New York.



