Dennis J. Wood
April 5, 1944 - December 5, 2019
Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
Dennis J. Wood of Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY passed away December 5, 2019, at the age of 75, after a battle with Alzheimer's.
Dennis, born April 5, 1944, was the son of Julia (Parliman) Charbonneau and step son of Jeremiah Charbonneau. Dennis lived most of his life in Cornwall-on-Hudson.
Dennis was a proud member of the United States Navy. After being honorably discharged, he worked as a Journeyman Ironworker with Ironworkers Local 417 Newburgh, NY. He retired from the Ironworkers and started work at the United States Military Academy at West Point. He retired from there as a Planner/Estimator.
Dennis was a life member of the Storm King Engine Company #2 located in Cornwall on Hudson, NY. He served for 47 year as a Volunteer Firefighter where he held multiple positions including President and Assistant Chief.
Dennis was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees, rooting on his team to the end.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Maureen A. (McDonough); his son, Jeremy Wood and wife, Andrea of Washingtonville, NY; and the light of his life, granddaughter, Ava Wood. In addition, he is survived by his cousin, Richard Hillman of Milford, NH and other cousins.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gaspare Polizzi, Dr. John Hughes, the staff of Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, the staff of Willcare, the staff of the Hudson Valley Alzheimer's Association, the town and village of Cornwall Police Departments, and the Cornwall Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 13th, at the Storm King Engine Company #2 Community Room, 233 Hudson Street, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520, from 4pm to 7pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dennis' memory may be made to the Storm King Engine Company #2, PO Box 333 Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019