Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
the Pine Island Legion (PLAV)
Legion Road
Pine Island, NY
1940 - 2019
Dennis K. Porter Obituary
Dennis K. Porter
October 23, 1940 - December 8, 2019
Sherburne, NY
Dennis K. "Denny" Porter, formerly of Pine Island, NY, entered into rest unexpectedly on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was 79 years old.
The son of the late Kenneth Porter (father), and Martin(step-father) and Lottie Daios. Dennis was born on October 23, 1940 in Bloomingdale, NJ.
He retired after 31 years as a dedicated postal employee, who enjoyed working with the pubic, and they enjoyed his friendly personality.
We remember him as a loving, caring father and husband, who was full of life. He enjoyed music, dancing, and his Polish heritage. He loved the outdoors, gardening, and animals. He looked forward to hunting with his sons, and with his oldest and dearest friend Joe Purta. Dennis and his loving wife Sue, of 28 years, enjoyed traveling together in their retirement. His friendly way drew people to him, and his friends meant the world to him.
He is survived by his wife Sue, their five children, and their spouses. Kenneth J. Porter (Jacinda), Scott F. Porter (Dawn), Robin A. Blaikner (Tommy). Step- children; Matthew Murtuagh (Katie), Brian Murtuagh (Jackie). Nine grandchildren; Carissa, Kenan, Nicole, Chase, Cole, Jack, Matthew, Kamryan and Nichole, two great-grandchildren; Olivia and Ava.
We would like to invite all family and friends on Sunday December 22, 2019, at 1:00pm to a "Celebration of Denny's Life", at the Pine Island Legion (PLAV), 16 Legion Road, Pine Island, NY. 10969. (845) 258-4168.
In Lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Dennis's memory to the ( cancer.org) or (kidney.org).
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
