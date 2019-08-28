|
|
Dennis M. Abate
December 28, 1952 - August 27, 2019
Montgomery, NY
The son of the late Amadeo and Anna Maiello Abate, he was born December 28, 1952 in the Bronx. He was predeceased by his beloved uncle Anthony Maiello.
Dennis was a school administrator for the New York City Department of Education and served for over 40 years in education. He was a parishioner of Most Precious Blood Church in Walden. He loved antiquing and building model cars, which he also collected along with antique Monopoly games.
Survivors include his wife, Gabriella at home; son: Andrew Abate of Montgomery, son: Robert Abate and wife, Amie of Newburgh, other son: Brian Browne; brother, Dominick Abate and wife, Eva of Florida, NY; mother and father-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, August 30 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY 12586. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 31 at Most Precious Blood, Walnut St., Walden, NY. Burial will be in Rose Hills Memorial Park in Putnam Valley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Cancer Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, http://www.stjude.org/
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019