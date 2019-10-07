|
|
Dennis M. Carpenter
February 25, 1940 - October 6, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Dennis M. Carpenter, a lifelong Newburgh resident, entered into rest on Sunday, October 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 79.
Son of the late Fred J. and Cecelia (Dourney) Carpenter, he was born on February 25, 1940 in Newburgh.
"Carp", as he was known to friends and family, was a graduate of St. Patrick's School in Newburgh. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, and was a retired Assistant Chief with the City of Newburgh Fire Department where he worked for 46 years from 1963 to 2009.
In addition to his loving wife, Bonnie, he is survived by a son, Dennis M. Carpenter and his wife, Cris; a daughter, Tracy Mac Donald and her husband, Brian; a stepson, Thomas Yozzo and his wife, Jennifer; and nine grandchildren, Joseph, Colette, Kevin, Korey, Kyler, Katie, Nicholas, Gabriel and Shayla.
Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY, with The Rev. John Vondras officiating.
A Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial with Military and Firematic Honors will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dennis's memory can be made to the Newburgh Fire Fighters Benevolent Association, PO Box 1513, Newburgh, NY 12551, or s Project at .
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019