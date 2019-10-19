|
|
Dennis M. Prince
June 9, 1944 - October 12, 2019
Central Valley, NY
Dennis M. Prince passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 75 years old. Son of the late Merwin and Betty Lent Prince, he was born June 9, 1944 in Newburgh, New York.
Dennis graduated from Empire State College in 1978 with a degree in Chemistry. He worked as a Director of Quality Control for a pharmaceutical company, Stiefel Research Institute, Inc. in Oak Hill, NY. He was an Army Veteran serving in Germany during the Vietnam War as a radio relay and carrier attendant. For many years he was a member of the Drum and Bugle Corps, The Criterions, playing the horn at competitions.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Larissa at home; his daughter, Michele Sadlon and her husband, Steve of Wantage, NJ; his sons: Derek Prince of Queens, NY, Andrew Vonderheide and his wife, Vanessa of Ridgefield, CT, Artem Prince of Central Valley, NY, Travis Prince of Middletown, NY; his daughter, Dierdre Prince of Ithaca, NY; his brother, Alan Prince and his wife, Bonita of Hawley, PA; his sisters: Joyce Prince of Warwick, NY, Lynn McWatters and her husband, Dennis of Monroe, NY; his two grandchildren: Annelisa and Penelope and many nieces and nephews.
The greatest passion in Dennis's life was his family. He touched many lives with his spiritual generosity and strong passion for life. Dennis was always friendly to all he met. He will be forever lovingly remembered by his family and friends.
Honorable Military and Spiritual Graveside Service with burial of cremains will take place at The Cemetery of the Highlands, in Highland Mills, NY on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019