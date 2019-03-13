Dennis M. Scarry

Town of Newburgh, NY

Dennis M. Scarry, 59, of the Town of Newburgh, a self-employed construction worker and long-time area resident, entered into rest on Saturday, March 9, 2019. The son of the late Timothy F. and Patricia L. (Flynn) Scarry, Dennis was born in New York City on March 20, 1959.

Dennis was a Newburgh Free Academy class of 1977 graduate. He loved to golf and was an avid Yankee Fan who never missed an Opening Day with his good friends and lifelong pal Eddie Rightmeyer. He will be GREATLY missed by his family and friends.

Dennis is survived by his loving family, his sister, Katherine McAneney and her husband, John, of Hawley, PA, his brothers Timothy Scarry and his wife, Judy of Virginia Beach, VA, Christopher Scarry of Newburgh; nieces, Allison Scarry-Dennis and her husband, Rick and their daughter, Ruth Dennis, Svetlana Scarry-Capozzoli and her husband, John, Kerri McAneney and Laura McAneney; cousins, Barbara Healy-Cook, Brian Healy, Theresa Scarry-Sherman, Micheal McMahon, and many, many friends. In addition to his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his sisters, Jean Scarry and Nancy Scarry.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, March 14 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A Mass will be held at 10 am on Friday at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dennis' memory as well as his best friend, Eddie Rightmeyer may be made to: Cure PSP-Unlocking the Secrets of Brain Disease, 261 Madison Ave., 9th Floor, NY, NY 10016 and/or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First ST., suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300. Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary