Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Swingle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis R. Swingle


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis R. Swingle Obituary
Dennis R. Swingle
January 19, 1955 - October 12, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Dennis R. Swingle, age 64 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Port Jervis. He was born on January 19, 1955 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of the late Chester and Jean V. Ulbrich Swingle.
Dennis worked as a supervisor for C& D Battery, Inc. in Huguenot, NY.
He is survived by his daughter, Colleen Swingle and her fiancé, Xavier Alicea of Wilmington, Delaware; his son, Troy Swingle and his wife, Brett of Quakertown, Pennsylvania; his brothers, Jerry Swingle and his wife, Jamie, Michael Swingle, Jason Swingle and his wife, Bobbi, Timothy Swingle and his wife, Maria; his sisters, Linda Kent and Beth Swingle Kehlenbeck, Lois Case and her husband, Brad; his beloved grandchildren, Akaylah and Everlee and several nieces and nephews. Dennis was pre-deceased by his daughter, Megan; his grandchildren, Liana, MJ and Willow.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dennis's name to the Children's Heart Foundation, 5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook Place, Suite 200, Northbrook, Il. 60062-1500.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now