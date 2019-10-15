|
|
Dennis R. Swingle
January 19, 1955 - October 12, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Dennis R. Swingle, age 64 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Port Jervis. He was born on January 19, 1955 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of the late Chester and Jean V. Ulbrich Swingle.
Dennis worked as a supervisor for C& D Battery, Inc. in Huguenot, NY.
He is survived by his daughter, Colleen Swingle and her fiancé, Xavier Alicea of Wilmington, Delaware; his son, Troy Swingle and his wife, Brett of Quakertown, Pennsylvania; his brothers, Jerry Swingle and his wife, Jamie, Michael Swingle, Jason Swingle and his wife, Bobbi, Timothy Swingle and his wife, Maria; his sisters, Linda Kent and Beth Swingle Kehlenbeck, Lois Case and her husband, Brad; his beloved grandchildren, Akaylah and Everlee and several nieces and nephews. Dennis was pre-deceased by his daughter, Megan; his grandchildren, Liana, MJ and Willow.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dennis's name to the Children's Heart Foundation, 5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook Place, Suite 200, Northbrook, Il. 60062-1500.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019