Dennis Rogers
October 17, 1944 - March 13, 2019
Liberty, NY
Dennis Rogers, a long-time resident of Liberty, passed away after a short illness at Catskill Regional Medical Center. He was 75.
Dennis was one of four children born to the late Niles Rogers and Lena Conklin Rogers DuMond, on October 17, 1944 in Livingston Manor, NY.
Dennis loved his country, western music, and spending time with his friends at Golden Park Apartments. He was a good son, brother, father and grandfather. He will be missed very much.
He was survived by his children: Diane (Elvis) Allred, Dennis Rogers Jr., and step son, Joey Hamilton; his grandchildren: Megan and (Morgan) Lambert, Cody and Lacey Allred, all of which reside in Mississippi except Joey who resides in New York; his two sisters, Alice Donovan of Florida, Virginia and (Don) Nichols of New York and sister-in-law, Florence and (Herman) Goldfarb of New York and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his step father, Lambert DuMond; brother, Herbert Rogers and wife, Kathy DeYoung Rogers.
Dennis' family would like to express a special thank you to Wendy Zayas, her daughters and his social worker for their many hours of care given to Dennis.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at Lew Beach Cemetery with Rev. Walter Haff officiating.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home For further information please call 845-292-7160/845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialramsayfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 9 to May 10, 2019