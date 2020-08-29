1/
Dennis W. Bivins
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
May 22, 1955 - August 26, 2020
Liberty, NY
Dennis W. Bivins of Liberty, NY, a retired custodian for the Liberty Central School District and a lifelong area resident, lost his long battle with cancer Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Garnet Health Medical Center, Harris, NY. He was 65.
The son of the late Earl D. and Audrey L. Bivins, he was born May 22, 1955 in Liberty, NY.
Dennis fought to stay strong till the end. He had been a member of the Catskill I.O.B.B.S. He enjoyed gardening, painting rocks, spending time at Yasgur Farm, long Sunday nature rides; and he was a New York Yankee's fan.
Survivors include his significant other, Nancy Kurpil at home; one sister, Carol Minton and her husband, Alfred of White Sulphur Springs, NY; one brother, Barney Bivins and his wife, Teena of Tennessee; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and by one sister, Audrey Wald.
Funeral arrangements are private.
Memorial contributions in Dennis's name may be made to the Sullivan County SPCA P. O. Box 995, Rock Hill, NY 12775 or Ride 2 Survive – Sullivan County, Inc., P. O. Box 282, Youngsville, NY 12791.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 www.Harris-FH.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
