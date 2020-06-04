Dennis W. Ruppert

January 26, 1941 - May 19, 2020

Pinehurst, NC

Dennis Ruppert was laid to rest at Wallkill Cemetery on June 1, 2020 surrounded by the love of his immediate family. He passed away on May 19, 2020 in Pinehurst, NC. He was born and raised in Middletown, NY.

He was a stellar athlete, brilliant Civil Engineer, talented woodworker and wonderful father and husband. He was active in the Jaycees and a proud member of the United States Army National Guard. He spoke in a low voice but his words were either full of wisdom or humor.

He leaves behind a wife (Gail); two children, (Steven and Susan); four grandchildren, (Liam, Bryan, Alison and Emma); a brother (Tom) and sisters (Betty, Georgine and Gail- predeceased).

In lieu of flowers or donations, please be kind and patient with one another - for these were two of Dennis' best traits.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store