Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Dennis W. Skarka


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dennis W. Skarka Obituary
Dennis W. Skarka
April 26, 1949 - February 4, 2019
Hurleyville, NY
Dennis W. Skarka of Hurleyville, NY passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2019 at home. He was 69. He was the son of the late William and Ann Patton Skarka, born on April 26, 1949 in Long Island, NY.
Dennis proudly served our nation in the United States Military during the Vietnam War. He was the owner and operator of Catskill Fly Shop and Fishing Adventures in Roscoe, NY. He loved fly fishing and would often be found on the Neversink River. As a hobby, he enjoyed tying flies, which he also did professionally.
He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, he will be deeply missed.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 23 years, Ellen R. Skarka; his sister, Diane Johnson of North Carolina, and one brother.
A Memorial Service will be held at Noon on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, 29 Pearl Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758.
Memorial contributions in Dennis's name may be made to the Sullivan County Veteran's Coalition, PO Box 1527, Monticello, NY 12701.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home for further information please call 845-439-4333 / 845-292-7120 or visit our website at www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
