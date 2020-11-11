Deonarine Jainarain
July 9, 1949 - November 10, 2020
Middletown, NY
Deonarine Jainarain, also known as Power, passed away on November 10, 2020, after a long battle with lung, kidney, and heart disease. He was 71 years old.
Power was born on July 9, 1949 in Guyana. He married his sweetheart and love of his life, Sabita in 1970, and the following year they welcomed their son, Rohan, the apple of their eye. He migrated to New York in 1978 with his wife and son.
His engineering and mechanical skills earned him a job at Steinway Piano in 1979. He was employed as a machinist and mechanic until 1998.
One notable quality was his ability to tell a story so detailed that everyone would immediately envision it in its entirety. His namesake, Power, is a testament to his enduring strength and leaves an indelible impression upon those with whom he interacts. He was also quite the comedian while telling his stories.
He is survived by his wife, Sabita; only son, Rohan; daughter in-law, Deborah; his grandchildren: Kelan, Braeden, and Angelina; two sisters, Baby and Mahendra; one brother, Reynold; along with his in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation is planned for between 4 and 8 p.m. on Friday November 13th, following a prayer service. The funeral service will be at 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday November 14th all at Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY 10940.
The family will be there to welcome all friends and relatives. Please be aware that FACIAL COVERINGS must be worn at all times. Due to NYSDOH guidelines capacity restrictions limit the total number of visitors allowed in the building at any given time. Thank you for your patience.
