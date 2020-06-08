Devin Housman
May 30, 1998 - June 6, 2020
Rock Hill, NY
Devin Housman, 22, of Rock Hill, NY, a graduate of Monticello High School, passed away at home on June 6th, 2020. He was born on May 30th, 1998, in Middletown.
Devin is survived by his parents,Yvonne and Jimmy; sister, Briana; grandparents, June Gold and Robert Santomauro; godparents, Julie Gagliano and Carsten Haupt; aunts and uncles: Robert and Patti Santomauro, Debbie Haupt, Eric and Nicole Germann, Suzie Gold and partner, Rob Schmidt; cousins: Christina, Samantha, Erica, Kristal, Cooper, Jordan, Jessie, Tyler, and Morris; extended family: Ira and Ruby Gold and children, Murray and Ellen Bresky and children, Pedro and Miriam Perez and children; the Santomauro and ARC families. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Morris Gold; his grandmother, Dolores Santomauro; and family Herbie Gold.
Devin was kind and caring and always looked out for others. He was fiercely independent and was never afraid to speak his mind. He loved to spend his time drawing, watching movies, traveling the world virtually, drinking Coca Cola, and swimming. He was the King of Disney and AMC Movie VIP. Devin always had a smile on his face that would spread to anyone around him. He was one of a kind, and he will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family will be setting up a scholarship in Devin's name. His family will provide information in regards to the scholarship at a later time.
Funeral services for Devin will be held privately with his immediate family. If anyone would like to send cards or well wishes, feel free to send them to the family at 26 Straight Path, Rock Hill NY 12775. Devin loved Lion King very much and to receive mail.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
May 30, 1998 - June 6, 2020
Rock Hill, NY
Devin Housman, 22, of Rock Hill, NY, a graduate of Monticello High School, passed away at home on June 6th, 2020. He was born on May 30th, 1998, in Middletown.
Devin is survived by his parents,Yvonne and Jimmy; sister, Briana; grandparents, June Gold and Robert Santomauro; godparents, Julie Gagliano and Carsten Haupt; aunts and uncles: Robert and Patti Santomauro, Debbie Haupt, Eric and Nicole Germann, Suzie Gold and partner, Rob Schmidt; cousins: Christina, Samantha, Erica, Kristal, Cooper, Jordan, Jessie, Tyler, and Morris; extended family: Ira and Ruby Gold and children, Murray and Ellen Bresky and children, Pedro and Miriam Perez and children; the Santomauro and ARC families. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Morris Gold; his grandmother, Dolores Santomauro; and family Herbie Gold.
Devin was kind and caring and always looked out for others. He was fiercely independent and was never afraid to speak his mind. He loved to spend his time drawing, watching movies, traveling the world virtually, drinking Coca Cola, and swimming. He was the King of Disney and AMC Movie VIP. Devin always had a smile on his face that would spread to anyone around him. He was one of a kind, and he will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family will be setting up a scholarship in Devin's name. His family will provide information in regards to the scholarship at a later time.
Funeral services for Devin will be held privately with his immediate family. If anyone would like to send cards or well wishes, feel free to send them to the family at 26 Straight Path, Rock Hill NY 12775. Devin loved Lion King very much and to receive mail.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.