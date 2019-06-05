|
Devin T. Zeininger
April 18, 2003 - June 2, 2019
Glen Wild, NY
Devin Taylor Zeininger of Glen Wild, a student at Monticello High School, died tragically on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in the Town of Thompson. He was 16.
The son of Kevin B. Zeininger and Christina Seaman Zeininger, he was born April 18, 2003 in Harris.
Devin was a bright young man with his whole future ahead of him. Unfortunately, his life was cut short. Our family lost a caring, loving person with a smile that can make your worst day turn great again. Devin had a really big heart. He was loved by so many. His loyalty to family and friends meant everything to him. He was a great son, brother, grandson, cousin and friend. Devin was an athlete who loved track, wrestling and football. He loved the outdoors, riding his ATV and camping with his family. Devin also devoted his time volunteering on the Rock Hill Ambulance Corps, helping with parades and mock drills (car accidents) for training purposes. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his father: Kevin; his mother Christina; brothers: Blaze Zeininger, Carlito Diaz and Junior Taylor; paternal grandparents: Cindy Ruff and Kevin Zeininger Sr.; stepmother: Aida Zeininger; and aunt Lisa Seaman.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 8th at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello with a funeral service starting at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Go Fund Me Page, www.gofundme.com/support-the-zeininger-family to help the family with the costs incurred.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 5 to June 6, 2019