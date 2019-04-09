|
|
Dewitt "Buddy"
Halstead Sharp, Jr.
January 28, 1952 - April 7, 2019
Montgomery, NY
DeWitt "Buddy" Halstead Sharp, Jr. of Montgomery, NY, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was 67. The son of the late DeWitt H. Sharp, Sr. and Catherine Lucy O'Reilly Sharp, he was born January 28, 1952 in Middletown, New York.
Buddy was a Life Member of Coldenham Fire Company, having served as past Assistant Chief and an EMT. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Montgomery and a very active Scout leader for Troop 125 and Cub Scout Pack 225 for many years. He was a member of Wallkill Masonic Lodge, NYS Forest Fire Crew. He loved being outside, camping, playing his guitar and riding his motorcycle through the mountains. Bud enjoyed scuba diving, he was a Dive Master and loved vacationing in Maine. He worked as a self employed master electrician and taught electrical course at BOCES. He was also retired after 20 years working for the New York State Thruway. Few people are as special as Bud was. He was very smart, witty, wise, fun to be with and always had a story to tell. He would lend anyone a helping hand in a heartbeat when needed.
Bud left a mark on everyone he met, he was a loving father, devoted husband and beloved friend.
Survivors include his wife, Laurel at home; son, DeWitt H. Sharp III of Colorado; daughter, Carissa A. Sharp of Kingston; granddaughter, Vivienne Sharp of Colorado; brother, Brian Sharp of Saugerties; sister, Jane Steinard and husband, Bill of Virginia; nieces and many nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY 12586.
Firematic services will take place at 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 89 Union St., Montgomery, NY. Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Coldenham Fire Company, 511 Coldenham Rd., Walden, NY 12586 or the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019