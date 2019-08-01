|
|
Dezric Robert Weston "Brother Bob"
July 1, 1946 - July 18, 2019
Howells, NY
Dezric Robert Weston, Elder-at-Large and Missionary Evangelist, was called into the eternal presence of his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 18, 2019. The son of the late Robert and Myrtle Weston, he was 73 years of age.
Born in Kingston, Jamaica, West Indies, Brother Bob migrated to the United States with his parents and two sisters and two brothers in the 60s and first lived in the Bronx, NY. They later moved to Middletown, NY. Bob served in the United States Air Force Air Service Command during the Vietnam years. As a gifted soloist from childhood, singing as a youth in many Jamaican hotels and tourist resorts, he debuted on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1963 with a full cast of other entertainers, including Sammy Davis, Jr. and Lloyd Price. He was offered a full scholarship to Julliard School of Music but was denied a visa to the U.S. because of his age. He later pursued a singing career, performing in many New York City clubs and in Sullivan County resorts like the former Concord Hotel. God, however, had a different and much greater plan for his life. Surrendering his life to Christ, Bob became a powerful witness for the Gospel, a preacher of the Word, and an evangelist. Since 1986 he served as a board member and Elder at the Congregational Church of Howells, and in 1989 he returned to his homeland of Jamaica to establish a ministry called Christ's Love in Action which has been greatly blessed by the Lord – distributing thousands of Bibles and reaching into the prisons, the hospitals and to the poorest of people with meals-on-wheels. A lover of the Bible, Bob was also a veritable catalogue of the great hymns of songs of the Christian faith, which he vocally ministered by the Holy Spirit. He regularly spent fall and spring furloughs at Howells and at other churches in the States. An avid fisherman, Bob became a "fisher of men."
Surviving to mourn Bob's sudden departure from us are his sisters: Dr. Zelma Weston Henriquez, Audrey Viven Anderson (Derick), and Judith Fay Weston Lyons (Howard); brothers: Lawrence Noel Weston (Elaine), Lloyd Weston, and Lanville Alrick Weston; many nieces and nephews; and sister in Christ, Gloria Henriques and family. He was predeceased by parents, Robert and Myrtle Weston; brother, Glenville Hope Weston, and brother-in-law, Gerald Henriques.
Services in Bob's remembrance are scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the First Congregational Church, 35 East Main St., Middletown, NY 10940, visiting from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and service beginning at 12:30 p.m. Interment services will be held at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, 50 Jackson Ave., Hasting-On-Hudson, NY 10706.
Professional services entrusted to McCall's Bronxwood Funeral Home, 4035 Bronxwood Ave, Bronx, NY 10466, 718-231-7647; for additional information, directions or to send a condolence to the family visit McCalls.net. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Congregational Church of Howells, PO Box 141, Howells, NY 10932 (designated for Christ's Love in Action). Brother Bob is "present with the Lord" (2 Cor. 5:8).
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019