Diana A. Mulqueen
January 02, 1942 - December 16, 2019. She was 77
Formerly of Montgomery, NY
Diana A. Mulqueen Formerly of Montgomery, NY, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was 77.
The daughter of Alberta Gutkais and the late Sarkas Hatounian she was born January 02, 1942 in NYC.
Diana was a devoted mother & home maker. She was a fiercely independent and hardworking woman. Diana worked as a waitress at Howard's luncheonette in Montgomery. Her children remember her wonderful skills, cooking and costume making.
In her later years Diana worked as a home health aide and caring for her mother, Alberta Tenbrook Murtaugh, who survives her. Other survivors include her beloved daughter Tracie E. Mulqueen of Walker Valley, NY, sons John S. Mulqueen III and his wife Lisa of Montgomery, Troy P. Mulqueen and his wife Robin of Shohola, PA, six grandchildren Dylan, Kaitlyn, Brooke and John Mulqueen, Elise Babcock & Eryca Barth, sister Janice Corbo and her companion Bill Gamble of Newburgh, two nieces Nicole and Jennine Carbo.
She was predeceased by her father, Sarkas Hatounian & her companion Joseph "Pops" Pergolizzi.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 11-1 pm. at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St. Montgomery, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959
Arrangements were made by Overhiser Funeral Home/Millspaugh Funeral Directors.For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019