Diana Judith Levy
1930 - 2020
Diana Judith Levy
September 29, 1930 - July 24, 2020
Newburgh , New York
Diana Levy of Newburgh, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Newburgh, NY, at the age of 89.
She was born on September 29, 1930 in Brooklyn, the daughter of Samuel and Ida Blumenthal.
She moved to Newburgh in 1951 with her beloved husband Stanley. She was a member of Congregation Agudas Israel for over 50 years.
Diana was married to Stanley Levy (deceased) for 58 years. She is survived by two daughters, Robin Levy and her husband, John Cuetara of Medford, MA and Sheila LaKritz and her husband, Mark of New Windsor; one son, Mark Levy and wife, Deborah of Newburgh; eight grandchildren: Dan, Jason, Erin, Alex, Jennifer, Brianna, Gabrielle, and Mitch; one great-grandchild, Paige. She was predeceased by her brother, Herbert Blumenthal.
Family meant everything to Diana. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing mahjong with friends, trips to the beach, gardening, and volunteering at various not-for-profit organizations.
Diana touched everyone she met with her sweet and gentle way. She had a soft spot for the less fortunate and always wanted to treat everybody equally. Therefore, she donated a small amount to each organization that asked so that no one would be left out.
Services were held at a graveside burial in the Congregation Agudas Israel Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 332 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or at act.alz.org; Hadassah, 40 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005 or at Hadassah.org; Congregation Agudas Israel, 290 North St., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements were provided by Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 239 Quassaick Ave., New Windsor, NY; 845-562-4411.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
