Diana Levine
December 21, 1931 - May 11, 2020
Monticello, NY
Diana (Feldberg) Levine, a resident of Monticello, NY, passed away on May 11, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. She was 88. Diana was the wife of the late Norman Levine, beloved mother of Edward W. Levine and his wife, Judy Konefal of Monticello, NY and Sam Levine and his wife, Sandra of Brookline, MA. Diana was predeceased by her daughter, Harriet. She leaves behind ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Diana was a prolific writer of books, poetry and letters. Writing under the pen name "Deena Levine", she published several books including "I Burst Forth in Song without Warning", "Out of My Fingers" "The Dancing Waves" (by "Mrs. Grandma") and "Grandpa's Beard Has Disappeared" (by Diana Levine).
She often commemorated special events in the lives of friends and family with lovingly-crafted acrostic poems that are now treasured examples of her versatility and virtuosity with words.
A private service will be held at the Landfield Avenue Synagogue Cemetery, Old Thompson Road, Monticello, NY with Rabbi Ben Zion Chanowitz officiating.
Contributions in Diana's memory may be made to Landfield Avenue Synagogue, 18 Landfield Ave., P.O. 410, Monticello, NY 12701.
Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 11 to May 12, 2020.