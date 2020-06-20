Diana Lynn Michalowski
1957 - 2020
Diana Lynn Michalowski
November 22, 1957 - June 11, 2020
Otisville, NY
Diana Lynn Michalowski of Otisville, a retired supervisor for Genpak in Middletown, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Newark, NJ. She was 62.
The daughter of the late Charles L. Plocharczyk Sr. and Elva W. Roe Plocharczyk, she was born November 22, 1957 in Middletown.
Diana was a hardworking mother, an amazing person, and a wonderful friend.
She is survived by a son: Bryan T. Michalowski of South Fallsburg; a daughter: Brandi L. Ogden of New Hampton; a brother: Charles L. (Nancy) Plocharczyk of Burlingham; two sisters: Betty I. (Cliff) Doutt of Palm Coast, FL, and Linda L. (Jack) Morrissey of Austin, TX; her longtime companion: James T. Francisco of Otisville; the father of her son: Donald E. Michalowski; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother: Dennis J. Plocharczyk Sr., and a sister: Marion H. Plocharczyk.
Following cremation, a private burial of her ashes will be held at the Bloomingburg Rural Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
