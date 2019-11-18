|
Diana M. Storms
July 18, 1952 - November 16, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Mrs. Diana M. Storms of Port Jervis, NY died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center surrounded by family and loved ones. She was 67. She was born July 18, 1952 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late Lloyd W. Price and the late Emma A. McBride Price.
Diana married William B. Storms on July 21, 1968 in Matamoras, PA
Surviving are: her loving husband of 51 years, William B. Storms of Port Jervis, NY; children: William L. Storms and his wife, Kelly of Huguenot, NY, Stephen D. Storms and his wife, Jamie of Sparrowbush, NY, Rachel A. Storms and her children, Ian Thompson and Danny Migliore of Port Jervis, NY, Joseph A. Storms of Port Jervis, NY; sister: Linda Storms and her husband, Donald of Glen Spey, NY; daughter-in-Law: Linda Storms of Matamoras, PA; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her son, David L. Storms, and her brothers, Lloyd Price and John I. Price.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jake Hackel officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191. For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2019