Diana Rosemarie Rebis
August 1, 2020
Westtown, NY
It is with great sorrow that the family of Diana Rosemarie Rebis announces her passing on August 1, 2020. Diana will be remembered by her husband John Rebis of 54 years. She will be missed by her son, Eric Rebis, his wife, Ronnie Rebis and grandson, Leif. She will be remembered by her two sisters, Sev Annette Widerberg and Britta Anna Widerberg and John Stawarz. She will be missed by her Boston Terrier dog, Mortimer and her many friends.
Diana worked for the Middletown Humane Society for over 40 years and was also a retired Dog Warden for the Town of Minisink.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be held privately.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Middletown Humane Society, 142 Bloomingburg Road, Middletown, NY 10940.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home
To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
