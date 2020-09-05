Diane B. Kleveno
12/20/1951 - 9/1/2020
Middletown, NY
Diane B. Kleveno (Litts), 68, of Middletown, NY, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Anthony's Community Hospital in Warwick, NY.
Diane was born in Newton, NJ to the late Frank and Frances (McPeek) Litts. She was a member of the S.S. Seward Seniors in Florida, NY. Diane loved baking, gambling and playing cards. She was a dedicated homemaker and especially cherished the time spent with her beloved family.
In addition to her parents, Diane was also predeceased by two brothers, Frank "Buck" Litts and Richard Washer. She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Slattery and fiancé, James Corcoran; her sisters, Frances "Linda" Reuter and husband, John, and Marge Mercier and husband, Mike; her friend and former husband, Gary Kleveno; her son, Eric Morea; her daughter, Tammy Itzla and husband, Robert; her grandchildren, Riley, Tyler and Liam; her grand-fur-babies, Buck and Simba; her sisters-in-law, Jane Litts Patricia and Shirley Washer; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Assoc.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Assoc., PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.
.