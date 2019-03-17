|
Diane C. Kiernan
February 11, 1940 - March 16, 2019
Roscoe, NY
Diane C. Kiernan of Roscoe, NY and formerly of Beach Lake, PA died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Roscoe Community Nursing Home in Roscoe, NY. She was 79.
She was born February 11, 1940 in Queens, NY the daughter of the late Vincent Kiernan and the late Doris McDonald Kiernan.
Diane was an Entrepreneur owning many businesses in her lifetime. She was the owner and operator of the Morning Dove Manor Bed and Breakfast in Beach Lake, PA.
She was a past member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Beach Lake, PA where she participated in many Volunteer programs helping the homeless with clothing and food drives.
Surviving are her two daughters: Diane Yvonne Snook and her husband, Blaine of Sarasota, FL and Martine Cook of Liberty, NY; three sons: Robin Santerre and his wife, Sandra of Narrowsburg, NY, Robert Dante Revilla of Sarasota, FL, Joseph Dale Revilla of Queens, NY; son-in-law: Michael Ranne Sr. of Middletown, NY; brother: Dean Kiernan and his wife, Connie of Newport Richey, FL; her good friend and ex-husband: Louis Pescatore of W. Babylon, NY;17 grandchildren: Jacob, Ryan, Raeleigh, Devon, Joseph, Michael, Todd, Kyle, Robbie, Austin, Christopher, Jeffrey, Destiny, Samantha, Amanda, Laura and Brandi; four great-grandchildren: Alexis, Elijah, Harley and Lyla; several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister: Barbara Kiernan and two brothers: Daniel Kiernan and Douglas Kiernan.
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20th, followed by a 3 p.m. funeral service at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sullivan County SPCA, 104 Rock Hill Drive, Rock Hill, NY 12775.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2019