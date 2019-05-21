|
Diane Duthie
December 29, 1957 - May 16, 2019
Greenwood Lake, NY
Diane Duthie, a lifelong resident of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away on May 16, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones at her home. She was 61.
The daughter of the late David and Viola Kirschner Duthie, she was born on December 29, 1957 in Warwick, NY.
Survivors include her daughters, Jennifer Budrow and her companion, Paul Donahue of Greenwood Lake, NY, Jeanette Budrow-Dieber and her husband, Max of Greenwood Lake, NY; her grandson, Max Dieber Jr.; and her beloved dog, Gizzy. She was predeceased by her brother, David Duthie Jr.
A family statement reads: "Not only did our mom spend her lifetime as a caring nurse but spent her free time loving and giving to her family and friends. The happiness of others gave her joy and she had a true love of animals and their wellbeing."
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Greenwood Lake, NY. Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery in Warwick, NY.
Memorial contributions can be made to Broome Animal Sanctuary, 298 State Route 145, Middleburgh, NY 12122.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 21 to May 22, 2019