Diane H. Mc Cue
December 25, 1929 - August 6, 2020
Fort Montgomery, NY
Diane H. McCue passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Emerald Peek Nursing Center in Peekskill, NY. She was 90 years old. Daughter of the late William and Margaret Jeheber Hollingshead, she was born on December 25, 1929, in West Point, NY.
Diane was the Payroll Clerk for Firth Carpet in Firthcliff, NY.
Survivors include her son, Richard B. McCue and his wife, Kathy, of Fort Montgomery, NY; her sister, Elaine K. Baker of Gilford, NH; along with her two grandchildren, Matthew McCue and Crystal Begins. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Donald J. McCue, her son, Donald R. McCue, and by her brothers, Richard C. Hollingshead and William Hollingshead.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. A Graveside Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Friday August 14, 2020 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Middle Hope, NY. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 54 Old State Rd, Highland Falls, NY 10928.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY.