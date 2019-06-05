|
Diane Jeanette (Decker) Terwilliger
June 1, 1948 - June 3, 2019
Youngsvillen, NY
Diane, 71, of Youngsville, NY, gained her wings and found peace on June 3, 2019. She was born June 1, 1948 in Salamanca, NY to the late Robert and Mildred Decker. Working all her life to make others happy, she was a hairdresser, teacher aide and caregiver. Diane was super social, making friends wherever she went. Her creativity was spread to many through making cards and gifts. She was always painting, stamping and crafting to spread love and create smiles for others. Special enjoyable times were BBQ's with family, splashing in the pool and decorating cookies at the holidays, while always worrying about others, especially her precious cat, Beans.
Holding many labels, Wife, Mom, Gramie, Sister, Aunt, Daughter, Godmother and True Friend: We will all remember her with a smile in our own special way! Diane was the loving wife of Ray Terwilliger. Precious Mom and Gramie to Rob and Sherry Chapman and their kids, Taylor Bagley and Tori Chapman, Traci and Gary Myers and their kids, Dani and Nic Myers, Matt and Andy Terwilliger and their kids, Hailey and Maddie Terwilliger, Jason Terwilliger and Wade Jacobson. She was the beautiful Sister to Barbara and Bob Bronson, Robert (Butch) Decker, Jill and Russell Sommers, Michael and Dawn Decker, Melanie and Tom Fersch, Jack and Rhoda Decker and Jodi Mootz. Devoted God Mother to Amanda and Bobby Kehrley and loved by many nieces, nephews and friends!
Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. in the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY.
We are all glad she is at peace now so in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Diane's name may be made to the 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 5 to June 6, 2019