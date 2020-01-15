Home

Harris Funeral Home
Railroad Ave
Roscoe, NY 12776
(607) 498-4929
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
Railroad Ave
Roscoe, NY 12776
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
Railroad Ave
Roscoe, NY 12776
Diane L. Pantore


1947 - 2020
Diane L. Pantore Obituary
Diane L. Pantore
November 30, 1947 - January 14, 2020
Davenport, NY formerly Roscoe, NY
Diane L. Pantore of Davenport, NY formerly Roscoe, NY, a longtime area resident, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the MI Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, NY. She was 72.
The daughter of the late Thomas and Rosalie Grispi Fraioli, she was born November 30, 1947 in Bronx, NY.
Diane had been the Vice President and Bookkeeper for Pantore Auto in Roscoe for many years; and she was a member of the West Davenport Free Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Edward Pantore at home; two daughters, Elizabeth Sansaverino and her husband, Bob of Staten Island, NY and Claudine Teran and her husband, Leobardo of Middletown, NY; one son, Michael Pantore of Bronx, NY; four grandchildren: Diana, Robbie, Olivia, and Antonio; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave., Roscoe, NY. Funeral services at 7 p.m. will be Friday, January 17, 2020 in the funeral home. The Rev. Steve Estes will officiate.
Memorial contributions in Diane's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave. www.Harris-FH.com 607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
