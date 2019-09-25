|
|
Diane Leo DeRosia
March 3, 1949 - September 24, 2019
Middletown, NY
Diane S. DeRosia a retired Licensed Practical Nurse at the VA Medical Center at Castle Point, NY and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on September 24, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 70.
The daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Nardosi Leo, she was born on March 3, 1949 in Middletown, NY. Diane was a graduate of Middletown High School Class of 1967 and attended the Orange County BOCES LPN program. She previously worked for 18 years at Horton Hospital in Middletown.
She was the widow of Richard DeRosia.
Survivors include her daughters, Amy Lynn Durland and her husband, Sal Lamancusa and Tonilynn McCluskey; her granddaughter, Antoinette and her sister, Patricia Leo.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Dinsmore and the staff of Crystal Run Healthcare for their care and support.
Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday September 26 at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 72 West Main St. Middletown, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Friday September 27 at St. Joseph Church in Middletown. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Middletown, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019