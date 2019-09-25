Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6023
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane DeRosia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Leo DeRosia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Leo DeRosia Obituary
Diane Leo DeRosia
March 3, 1949 - September 24, 2019
Middletown, NY
Diane S. DeRosia a retired Licensed Practical Nurse at the VA Medical Center at Castle Point, NY and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on September 24, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 70.
The daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Nardosi Leo, she was born on March 3, 1949 in Middletown, NY. Diane was a graduate of Middletown High School Class of 1967 and attended the Orange County BOCES LPN program. She previously worked for 18 years at Horton Hospital in Middletown.
She was the widow of Richard DeRosia.
Survivors include her daughters, Amy Lynn Durland and her husband, Sal Lamancusa and Tonilynn McCluskey; her granddaughter, Antoinette and her sister, Patricia Leo.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Dinsmore and the staff of Crystal Run Healthcare for their care and support.
Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday September 26 at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 72 West Main St. Middletown, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Friday September 27 at St. Joseph Church in Middletown. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Middletown, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now