Diane (VALENTIA) POLESKO
March 17, 1943 - April 9, 2020
Middletown, NY
In the early morning hours of Thursday, April 9, 2020, Diane (Valentia) Polesko entered into rest suddenly and unexpectedly at Andover Subacute & Rehabilitation Center Two, located in Andover, New Jersey, where she was a resident since February 2019. She was 77 years old.
The daughter of the late Doris Jean (Thurston) Valentia and Joseph Valentia, she was born on March 17, 1943 in Middletown, New York.
Diane was proud to have been born on St. Patrick's Day and loved celebrating her birthdays with the Luck of the Irish. She was an animal lover who missed her beloved Shih Tzu Coco deeply while a resident at Andover. She was also a huge New York Mets fan and enjoyed going to Mets' games with the Friendship Club whenever possible.
Diane is survived by her five children: her loving daughter, Donna Lynn Hernandez and her husband, Leo of the Town of Newburgh, NY, her sons, Donnie Helms and his wife, Suzanne, James Coddington, Mark Coddington and John Polesko, Jr., all of the State of Florida. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Ambur Graham, Miranda Coddington, Corey Helms, all of the State of Florida and Cheyanne Polesko of South Carolina. Diane is also survived by her siblings: brother, Thomas Valentia and his wife, MaryAnn of Middletown, NY; sister, Susan Tonic and her husband, David of Middletown, NY; sister, Janice Renella of Sarasota, Florida; brother, Leo Valentia of Daytona Beach, Florida; and brother, Kevin Valentia of New Haven, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John Polesko, Sr., her brother, James Valentia and sister, Karen Coleman.
Due to the horrific Pandemic that has taken the lives of so many people all over the World, Memorial Services and Burial will follow at a later date. This is a difficult time for all, and our family hopes that everyone takes all measures to Stay Safe and Healthy during this difficult time, and is deeply saddened by the loss of others due to COVID-19, and our thoughts and prayers go out to all families who have lost loved ones. We would also like to acknowledge, with thanks, the heroic efforts of all Medical Workers and First Responders working diligently on the fight to save the lives of the people affected by COVID-19, and wish them all well during their plight. Arrangements are under the direction of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.morsefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020