Diane Ryan
May 1, 1946 - February 23, 2020
Middletown, NY
Diane Ryan, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, has returned home to God and her late husband David after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was 73.
The daughter of the late Ken and Helen Klein, she was born on May 1, 1946 in Trenton, NJ.
On June 22, 1966 Diane Frances married David Ryan. Together, they shared nearly 50 years of marriage, two children and three grandchildren.
Diane was dedicated to her career in hospital administration. Her career began at St. Johns hospital in Smithtown, she then worked at Kings Park Psychiatric Center and after a move upstate she worked at and retired from Mid-Hudson Psychiatric Center. There she was a member of the Management Confidential Union. Diane lent her time as a volunteer at Elant at Goshen. She was also a member of the Otisville Garden Club.
Diane had seemingly boundless energy and was always the life of the party. The times she enjoyed most were those spent with family and friends. Diane had a great affinity for animals, her favorite being cats.
Her family and friends will never forget her love of family. Her grandchildren were the highlight of her life. Family was THE most important thing to Diane. She was a proud member of the Ryan family.
She was faithful to God, family and her friends. She never forgot anyone's birthday and knew how to make everyone feel special. Her presence, love and recipe for the world's best sweet tea will be dearly missed.
Diane is survived by her daughter, Melanie Gardiner of Warwick and her son, David Patrick Ryan of Kings Park, NY; as well as a brother, Frank Huff of Thailand; and her beloved grandchildren, Alyssa, Ryan, and Katelynn; brothers-in-law, Daniel and his wife Marilyn, Matthew and Robert Ryan; sisters-in-law, Nancy Schlaline, Kathleen Ryan-Garrett and her husband Wade, and Marianne Schmid and her husband Gary along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 29th at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Celebration of Diane's life will be held at 3:30 pm on Saturday afternoon. Cremation will be private.
Memorial contributions in Diane's name may be made to: Pet's Alive at petsalive.org
